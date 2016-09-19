JKP’s 5,700 girls knock at Limca records with self-defence demo

Lucknow, Sep 19: Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JPK) Education has made an attempt at entering the Limca Book of Records by facilitating 5,700 of its girl students and also those in Mangarh at Pratapgarh District of Uttar Pradesh for the largest largest self-defence demonstration.

According to a statement from the institution on Monday, the feat was performed over the weekend in the presence of Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, Actor Randeep Hooda and institution’s President Vishakha Tripathi.

“This feat intends to break the current record for Limca’s “Largest Self-Defence Demonstration” of 5,000 girls that was held on March 8, 2015 by the Delhi Police Central Range,” the statement added.

“You have taken me back to my school days when girls were considered to be vulnerable, but after watching your performance, I can truly say that empowerment is now in your hands. I congratulate Dr Tripathi, Secretary Ram Puri and master trainer Abhishek Yadav for huge effort,” said Patel.

Hooda said that he was amazed to see such a performance specially by girls with rural background. “Empowered women are the future of India and it gives me immense pleasure to know JKP Education is empowering girls in the true sense,” he said.

Tripathi said this drive started with a training program from September 5-11. “JKP is committed to supporting the less-advantaged of India and will continue to bring the necessary tools that our community needs to further develop the society towards a brighter future,” she said.

“These girls will soon be a part of a self confident youth of our society.”

The institution’s Secretary Ram Puri, who oversaw the event, said the confidence level of girls has grown leaps and bounds since the first day of training. “These girls can now tackle any adverse situation and feel that they can protect themselves on their own.”

Others who spoke and lifted the morale of the girls included Director General UP Police Mahila Samman Prakosth Sutapa Sanyal and Chairperson of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for Uttar Pradesh Juhie Singh