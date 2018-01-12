JNU missing PhD scholar Mukul Jain was away for a ‘dip in Ganga’,confirm police

New Delhi, Jan 12: Mukul Jain doing his PhD from JNU’s School of Life Sciences, reportedly missing since 9 January was not kidnapped, but took a spiritual journey to Patna to take a “dip in Ganga” and returned on Thursday, say the police.

Geeta Kumari, JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president announced the safe return of the student on Facebook. “Mukul Jain, the missing student from SLS (School of Life Sciences) has been found. He went out for personal work and left his stuff in the lab [sic],” she wrote.

According to his friend’s witness, Mukul was last seen leaving the JNU campus around 12.30 pm from the East Gate n Thursday, while everyone assumed he was kidnapped.

Back in October 2016 Najeeb Ahmed, a first year JNU student went missing after a brawl with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Mahi-Mandavi Hostel. The Delhi High Court has transferred the investigation of the case to the CBI while Delhi police failed to trace his whereabouts.