JNU student Disappearance : Delhi Police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information

New Delhi, Oct 20: The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed five days after he vanished.

In an order issued late Wednesday, the police said that any information or clue regarding the missing/abducted Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student could be given to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Vasant Kunj North police station.

It added that a cash reward of Rs 50,000 would be given to anyone who gave information regarding Ahmed’s whereabouts.

Ahmed went missing on October 15 night from the university hostel Mahi-Mandvi after a brawl with ABVP students.

A police complaint was filed under section 365 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person, and a proctorial inquiry was also initiated by the varsity.

On Wednesday, JNU students had staged protests outside the administrative block of the varsity forcing top officials, including the Vice Chancellor to stay confined in their offices.

Hundreds of protesting students are still holding the VC, Proctor and Registrar hostage, while employees are allowed to carry out the daily duties.

Apart from the Akhil Bhartiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP), all student political bodies took part in the protest and vented their anger at the university officials.

Carrying photos of Ahmed, JNU students went about in the neighbourhood inquiring about him.

They have also pasted “missing posters” in areas around JNU and on various roads leading to the university.