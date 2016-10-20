JNU Student Disappearance : ‘Let me see the face of my child once’, Saying Fatima Najeeb’s Mother

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Fatima, the mother of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, on Thursday urged the authorities to “help her find my child”.

“Let me see the face of my child once. Keep him (after that) for a month if you like. I won’t say a word. But just let me see him once,” Fatima told CNN News18 channel.

“I am from a very small place… I want to see my child safe. I don’t know if he has eaten anything or is hungry,” the sobbing woman said.

“My appeal to everyone is to help me find my child,” said Fatima, who rushed from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh after receiving a frantic call from Ahmed on the night of October 14 night.

Ahmed went missing on October 15 night from a university hostel after a brawl with the BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members.