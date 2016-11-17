JNU student missing : Delhi police traced the initial movements of Najeeb Ahmed

New Delhi, Nov. 17: Delhi police yesterday claimed to have traced the initial movements of Najeeb Ahmed, the JNU student missing since October 15 after an incident of violence on campus.

“We have been able to trace the movement of Najeeb Ahmed on October 15. He took an autorickshaw from outside JNU and reached Jamia (Millia Islamia University in south-east Delhi),” joint commissioner of police Ravindra Yadav said.

Sleuths said Najeeb, 27, had taken the auto after making a phone call to his mother.

Yadav said the auto driver had been traced. He had dropped Najeeb at the gate of Jamia and the student had paid him in cash.

Najeeb has been missing since a clash involving activists of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during a hostel poll campaign.

The police today raised the cash reward for information helping in locating Najeeb to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh.

The crime branch of Delhi police took over the probe from a special investigation team last week.

Najeeb’s cousin Sadaf Musharraf, who stays near Jamia Millia Islamia, said the police were yet to inform her and the other family members about today’s developments.

“The police have told us that no withdrawals had been made from Najeeb’s account at the SBI branch on the JNU campus. The account balance is Rs 2,300. We have not found his ATM card. He did not know the PIN number. Only his mother does,” Sadaf said.

She added: “He had returned to JNU from Badaun before he went missing. When he left home, his mother had put the bus fare in one shirt pocket and Rs 1,500 in the other.”