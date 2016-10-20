JNU Student Missing : SIT formed to investigate the missing of Najeeb Ahmed

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Delhi Police on Thursday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Nupur Prasad told IANS that the SIT will be headed by Additional DCP Munishi Chandra.

Delhi police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about Ahmed, five days after he vanished.

Prasad said that Ahmed’s mobile phone and wallet were found in his hostel room and it appears that he himself left them there.

Ahmed went missing on October 15 night from the university hostel Mahi-Mandvi after a brawl with ABVP students.

A police complaint was filed under section 365 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person, and a proctorial inquiry was also initiated by the varsity.

Meanwhile, carrying photos of Ahmed, JNU students went about in the neighbourhood inquiring about him.

They have also pasted “missing posters” in areas around JNU and on various roads leading to the university.