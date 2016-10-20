JNU Student Missing : Students didn’t allow even our wives to meet us, Vice Chancellor M Jagdeesh Kumar

New Delhi, Oct 20 : JNU Vice Chancellor M. Jagdeesh Kumar on Thursday said the students, who have gheraoed him and other officials inside his office, have not let even their wives meet them.

They also did not have food to eat, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) VC told reporters, who were let inside by the protesting students.

“We have been gheraoed since 2.30 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday). We had to sleep on the floor and we had no food to eat,” Kumar said.

The JNU has been in ferment ever since undergraduate science student Najeeb Ahmed went missing on the night of October 14-15, reportedly after a brawl with a few members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad.

Expressing the hope that Najeeb comes back soon, Kumar said: “Students have become relentless and adamant. They think that we (varsity authorities) are not doing our best to find him.”

However, All India Students Association (AISA) member Rama Naga denied the allegation of gheraoing the officials. He said that the students have gathered outside the Administrative Block, “so that they talk to us”.

“We have not forced anyone to stay inside the building. We want him to come and answer all our questions about missing Najeeb,” Rama Naga told the media.