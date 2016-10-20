JNU Student Missing : Vice Chancellor freed after students hold him hostage for 20 hours

New Delhi, Oct 20: The Vice Chancellor of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other officials were allowed to leave their office after over 20 hours as they spent the night surrounded by hundreds of students protesting over missing student Najeeb Ahmed. The police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information on Ahmed.

Vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar told ANI in a telephonic conversation this morning that it is wrong on the part of the students to gherao him and other officials. “We are also concerned that Najeeb Ahmad is missing. We have talked to police also but gheraoing me and other officials is wrong. Students have gheraoed us since 2.30 p.m. yesterday. We had to sleep on floor and there is no food to eat. Students are not even allowing wives of officials to meet,” he added.

The protesters want the university to try harder to find Najeeb, who went missing after a brawl at his hostel on Friday night.

The Left-linked All India Students Association has alleged that before he vanished, Ahmed was beaten up by activists of the ABVP, which is linked to the ruling BJP.