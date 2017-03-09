JNU students misbehaved with Vice Chancellor, booked.

New Delhi, March. 9: Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against more than 10 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University for allegedly misbehaving with Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar soon after calling off a blockade.

A case was filed at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station based on a complaint submitted by VC M Jagadesh Kumar, five days after the incident.

Soon after a fortnight-long blockade against UGC regulations on admission policy ended on February 27, a group of students followed the VC and his staff into the university’s administration block.

The JNU administration, which had come to court against the blocking of its administrative block by agitating students, said the university will install CCTV cameras in and around the administrative building to step up security.

The court directed JNU to preserve 30 days of camera footage and to make it available to the police, if required or demanded by them.

The court issued directions on JNU administration’s interim plea that police assistance be provided to their officials, including the Vice Chancellor, as their ingress and egress was being blocked by students, who according to the status report of Delhi Police are on a peaceful hunger strike.

Senior cops present in court said that whenever a university official or the Vice Chancellor tries to enter or exit, the students block them.

The students were initially sitting at the administrative block named as ‘Freedom Square’. The administration, in its plea, has claimed a “siege” of the university. During Thursday’s hearing, the police submitted that two FIRs have been registered on the complaint of the JNU administration. (ANI)