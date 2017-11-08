Jobs for cash scam: Assam police arrests 11 officials of Assam Civil Service, Police department

Dispur/Assam, November 8: The Assam police have booked 11 officials in connection with the jobs-for-cash scandal in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The scandal has allegedly taken place during the earlier Congress rule.

The 11 officers were arrested from various parts of the state during the early hours on Wednesday. Reportedly, all of them belong to the 2013 APSC batch. About 14 officers would also be arrested soon, as said by the investigation team. Among the arrested, four members are of the Assam Police and seven are from the Assam Civil Service.

Reportedly the scam had taken place during the previous Congress government under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi.

Assam Public Service Commission Chairman, Rakesh Kumar Paul, appointed by the Congress government was arrested earlier in November 2016. He was serving as a lawyer before he was appointed as the APSC member. He was also arrested in relation to the same case. The Congress government has appointed him as APSC member in 2008 and Chairman in 2013.

The first arrest over this scandal has occurred in October 2016 with an engineer from Dibrugarh. Reportedly, he was arrested while receiving cash for APSC Chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul.

APSC members Samedur Rahman, Basanta Kumar Doley, three other APSC officials and three Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers are arrested in the third phase of the investigation. All the APSC officers were terminated from service, following their arrest.

The others arrested on Wednesday are Sabira Imran, Jayanta Kumar Das, Hemanta Hillol Sakia, Harsha Jyoti Bora (Assam Police Service), Pallabika Sarma Choudhury, Dipankar Khanikar, Himangshu Choudhury, Aniruddha Roy, Debajit Bora, Amarjit Das and Sudipta Goswami Bharadwaj (Assam Civil Service).