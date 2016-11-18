Jodhpur farmer offers kidney to Sushma Swaraj for her helping nature

Jaipur, Nov 18 : A young farmer from Jodhpur offered his kidney for External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi for a kidney failure.

Vishek Vishnoi of Ekalkhori village in Osia Tehsil of Jodhpur district took to the social media to make the offer.

He said he was offering his kidney for transplant “not because Swaraj is a minister but for her helping nature towards needy”.

He said the External Affairs Minister has played a “crucial role” in rescuing labourers who were trapped in Gulf countries.

“Sushma Swaraj has always been prompt in lending her helping hand to those in need. She worked silently and played key role in the rescue of many labourers who were trapped in Gulf countries. Her work and helping nature made me offer my kidney,” Vishnoi said.

Swaraj had earlier tweeted she had suffered a kidney failure and was undergoing tests at AIIMS in Delhi for a transplant