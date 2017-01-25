Jodhpur man lures monkey with food and slaps him in face

January 25, 2017 | By :
Jodhpur man lures monkey with food and slaps him in face

Jodhpur, Jan 25: In a disturbing video, a man was seen luring a monkey with food and then slapping it hard in the face before running away. The incident took place in Rajasthan’s Mandore Gardens.

In the video posted on YouTube, the man reached out his hand to the monkey, then slapped it and ran away. His friends were heard laughing in the background.
Animal activists have termed the incident barbaric and also urged YouTube to take responsibility for content posted to ascertain that animal abuse does not become entertainment.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Unsatisfied with food offered by Railways? Dial 138 or Tweet @IRCATERING
Soon NHAI toll plazas to have food and beverage kiosks
Facebook is working towards rolling out a video chat device that can recognize users face
Online Kaka , localized online food delivery in Lucknow using drones for delivering food
Search engine giant Google is likely to face a record-breaking fine from Brussels of nearly $1.1 billion for manipulating its search engine results
20 things our food may contain: Ever wondered what rats do in your food?
Top