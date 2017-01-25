Jodhpur man lures monkey with food and slaps him in face

Jodhpur, Jan 25: In a disturbing video, a man was seen luring a monkey with food and then slapping it hard in the face before running away. The incident took place in Rajasthan’s Mandore Gardens.

In the video posted on YouTube, the man reached out his hand to the monkey, then slapped it and ran away. His friends were heard laughing in the background.

Animal activists have termed the incident barbaric and also urged YouTube to take responsibility for content posted to ascertain that animal abuse does not become entertainment.