Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spend Thanksgiving weekend together

NewYork,Nov24:Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner spending Thanksgiving weekend together

The couple was spotted together at Tribeca’s Greenwich Hotel this week.

A spy said that Jonas — now the frontman of the band DNCE — and Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO show, were casually dressed but “looked very close.”

According to the latest reports, the budding couple are spending Thanksgiving weekend together.

A source revealed that he finds her very cool – that she’s always been into him, but he’s starting to like her more and more.

The DNCE singer (27) and the Game of Thrones star (20) were first spotted getting cozy earlier this month at a concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands. It was reported then that Turner had a crush on him, but the singer wasn’t ready to settle down.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE Turner has had a crush on Jonas “for a while,” but the singer wasn’t ready to settle down.

In a new interview, Jonas opened up about his experience in the bedroom. “Everyone should try a little bit of something new,” said the singer about experimenting with S&M. “It’s definitely fun when you bring some whips and leather … into the bedroom

Jonas’ last serious relationship was with model Gigi Hadid, who’s still going strong with Zayn Malik.