Joe Root appointed as England Cricket Test captain

London, Feb 13: Joe Root has been appointed the England Test captain. He was offered the job over the weekend by Andrew Strauss.

The 26-year-old Yorkshire batsman has scored 4,594 Test runs since he made his debut in 2012 and has been vice-captain since May 2015.

Cook, 32, resigned on February 6 after captaining England in 59 Tests.

Root, currently third in the world Test batting rankings, was the standout candidate and will become Englands 80th test skipper with his first game in charge set to be against South Africa at Lords on July 6.