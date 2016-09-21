John Abraham calls on Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati, Sept 21 : Bollywood actor John Abraham, also the owner of NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC), called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed with him issues related to the opening ceremony of the third edition of Indian Sports League (ISL) here.

The Chief Minister and the Bollywood actor discussed last evening the measures being taken to make the opening ceremony a success, an official release said here today.

The opening ceremony of the third season of ISL will be held at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati on October 1.

The CM assured the NEUFC that the administration would extend all possible support and assistance so that Guwahati can play the host of the football carnival.

They also discussed North East’s contribution to the development of Indian football and its potential in shaping the future of the game in the country.