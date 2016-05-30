John, Varun swaging out in Dhishoom 1st poster

New Delhi, May 30: So here’s a treat to Varun Dhawan and John Abraham fans as the ‘Dhishoom’ team has come up with their very first poster.

The ‘Badlapur’ actor took to his Twitter handle to share the poster and wrote along side, “#Dishoom poster.So this is how Kabir and Junaid walk into work on a monday morning. #DhawanAndAbraham #Bulldogsrule.”

The poster shows two cops, Kabir and Junaid, walking down the road with their ultimate swag, shades and bulldog.

‘ Dhishoom’ directed by Rohit Dhawan, also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri in the lead.

This movie, slated to release on July 29, will also mark the comeback of actor Akshay Khanna, who remained absent from the silver screen for almost four years.