‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves roped in for romantic thriller’Siberia’

Los Angeles, Feb 2: Actor Keanu Reeves has been roped in to star in the upcoming romantic thriller “Siberia” that will be directed by Matthew Ross.

The film will go on floors later this year, reports variety.com.

Reeves will portray an American diamond trader trying to sell blue diamonds of dubious origin to buyers in Russia.

As the deal begins to collapse, he falls into an obsessive relationship with a Russian cafe owner in a small Siberian town while colliding with the treacherous world of the diamond trade from which he is unable to extricate himself.

Reeves will next be seen in “John Wick: Chapter 2”, which will release on February 10.

–IANS

sas/rb