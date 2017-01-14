Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finalise divorce

Washington, Jan. 14 : Looks like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are finally turning a new leaf regarding their turbulent divorce process.

The 30-year-old actress had filed papers to end their 15-month union in May 2016 and at a recent hearing, which neither she nor Depp attended, a judge signed papers to finalise their divorce, reports E! Online.

Reportedly, the judge also denied a motion the ‘Black Mass’ actor’s attorney had filed to have Heard pay the actor’s attorney fees.

This news comes about five months after the former couple reached a settlement.

“It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over,'” Heard’s attorney told.

(ANI)