Johnny Depp didnt pay divorce settlement, says Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has not paid divorce settlement, says Amber Heard

Amber Heard has filed legal documents claiming Johnny Depp has not paid the divorce settlement.

To recall, The Danish Girl actress had reached an agreement with the 52-year-old actor in August that he would pay her $7 million, which she wanted to be donated to charity. But now, her legal team has filed a Request for Order with Los Angeles Superior Court accusing the actor of failing to pay the money.

The attorneys also claim that Johnny has failed to comply with various other mandates, including the division of personal property, transferring a Range Rover into the 30-year-old star’s name, shipping her belongings from his private Bahamasisland, and his outstanding debts incurred from cars, jewelry and stylist fees.

A declaration written by Amber alleges Johnny broke their agreement by paying his initial $200,000 donation to charity directly, rather than to the actress.

It has been speculated that Johnny has withheld payments because he believes Amber has breached their confidentiality agreement in her two recent pieces about domestic violence, despite never referring to her ex-husband by name in either the public service announcement she contributed to, or the open letter she penned for a news outlet.