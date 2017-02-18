Joint Director of Technical Education and Industrial Training arrested

New Delhi, Feb.18: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Joint Director of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Government of Punjab for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50, 000.

CBI arrested him when he was demanding and accepting bribe from a person who runs an industrial training institute in Chandigarh. The two officials visited victim’s institute and informed him that they had been directed to conduct inspection of his institute.

The institute owner alleged that the officials threatened him that his institute was running without proper laboratory equipments. It was also alleged that the institute charged fees from reserved category students.

A notice has been issued by the department for de-affiliation of the institute.

The victim visited the Joint Director’s office and met him. After having a conversation, the Joint Director allegedly asked the victim for bribe of Rs. 50, 000. (ANI)