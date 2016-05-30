Jordan King names new PM, dissolves parliament

Amman, May 30 : King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday appointed Hani Al Mulqi as new prime minister and dissolved the parliament, media reports said.

Al Mulqi is a former ambassador in Cairo and served as Jordan’s foreign minister in 2004. He also chaired the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al Mulqi was also a senator and an advisor to the King.

Mulqi’s appointment and the dissolution of the Lower House come ahead of the parliamentary elections that are slated before the end of this year.