Journalism Professor S Jenefa stabbed on Madurai campus, suspect guest lecturer Jothi Murugan arrested

Madurai/Tamil Nadu, September 26: A former guest lecturer of the Kamaraj University walked into the room of the head of a department on Tuesday morning and stabbed a woman professor allegedly over losing his job. According to reliable sources, Dr S Jenefa aged 40 years who is the associate professor and head, chairperson in charge of Department of Journalism and Science Communication is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai. The attacker Jothi Murugan was arrested by the police.

According to official sources, Jothi Murugan aged 32 years previously worked as a guest lecturer in the same department came to her room at around 10 am. Jothi Murugan stabbed the professor soon after entering her cabin. Anyhow, no one was aware of the incident immediately.

According to sources, when Jothi Murugan tried to escape from the location after the incident, a group of students noticed him and found his behavior suspicious. Jothi Murugan was surrounded by the students and also tried to stab himself but was soon overpowered by the students before he could harm himself. The students and others shifted the professor to the government hospital nearby, from where she was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai.

According to media reports, a previous student of the department said that Jothi Murugan was dismissed from the department. He tried to get the job back either in the same department or some other section, but it yielded no result. The Nagamalaipudukottai police are investigating the matter.