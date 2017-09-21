Journalist Santanu Bhowmik killed in Tripura, Internet services suspended

Agartala/Tripura, September 21: Internet and data services have been suspended in Agartala on Thursday, following the killing of a journalist, who was covering a clash between two political parties in Mandwai of West Tripura.

A journalist Santanu Bhowmik was hacked to death on Wednesday while covering the clashes between Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and Tripura Upajati Gan Mukti Parishad (TUGMP), a tribal wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPIM.


However, it is alleged that IPFT supporters were behind the incident.

The state government had ordered an inquiry into the death of the journalist.

The Information and Culture Minister of Tripura Bhanu Lal Saha said, “It has been reported will have to inquire and if so will ask Police to act properly.”

Journalists have staged a protest in the state and demanded an exemplary punishment for whoever is behind the killing.

Section 144 was imposed in two districts of Tripura.

