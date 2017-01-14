Journalist shot dead in Balochistan

Quetta [Balochistan], Jan. 14 (ANI): Unidentified attackers shot dead a journalist in Balochistan’s Qalat district, close to the Afghan and Iranian border.

According to the police, Muhammad Jan, 37, who worked for Urdu language daily newspaper Qudrat, was shot late Thursday while on his way home on a motorcycle in Qalat district, reports the Daily Star.

“Two attackers on motorcycle opened fire on him, using a pistol and killing him on the spot,” senior police officer Muhammad Ali told reporters. The attackers fled the scene, he said adding that the motive of the killing is yet unclear.

Pakistan is ranked among the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists.

The restive province of Balochistan has been wracked for more than a decade by religious, sectarian and separatist insurgencies. (ANI)