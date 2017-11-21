Journalist Sudip Datta Bhaumik shot dead in Tripura by TSR jawan

Tripura/Agartala, November 21: Another journalist Sudip Datta Bhaumik was killed in Tripura on Tuesday. Sudip Datta Bhaumik was allegedly shot dead by a jawan of the second Tripura State Rifles at RK Nagar that is at a distance of about 20 kilometers from Agartala. Sudip Datta Bhaumik was a senior journalist in the Bengali newspaper Syandan Patrika.

@PMO Sir,a Journalist is shoot down by a TSR Jawan in Tripura. Pl enquire it… — Dr.Tapan Kumar Som (@drtapansom) November 21, 2017

According to sources, Subal Dey the editor of the bengali newspaper Syandan Patrika said that Sudip Datta Bhaumik went to meet the Commandant of the second Tripura State Rifles at RK Nagar after taking an appointment. Sudip Datta Bhaumik had a fight with a PSO of the Commandant outside the office of Commandant.

Another journalist shot dead in Tripura, now by protectee of TSR Commandant inside camp, reportedly — What to unlearn (@What2Unlearn) November 21, 2017

In the fight, the PSO shot Sudip Datta Bhaumik and he died on the spot. The body of the journalist was afterwards brought to Agartala.

Subal Dey further mentioned that police have arrested the PSO, a constable of the Tripura State Rifles.

After brutal murder of Shantanu Bhaumik , Another #Journalist #SudipDattaBhowmik killed in #Tripura under @cpimspeak rule. Police is still clueless about brutal murder. #ManikSarkar must take responsibility for collapsed law and order and resign . pic.twitter.com/Hc4n0eG8gZ — Dharmendra Chhonkar (@dharmbjp) November 21, 2017

Previously, a journalist Shantanu Bhaumik who was working with a locla TV news channel Din-Raat was killed in Agartala where he went to cover an incident of clash between CPI(M) and IPFT supporters on September 20.