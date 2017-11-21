Journalist Sudip Datta Bhaumik shot dead in Tripura by TSR jawan

November 21, 2017 | By :
Journalist Sudip Datta Bhaumik shot dead in Tripura by TSR jawan. Photo: Twitter

Tripura/Agartala, November 21: Another journalist Sudip Datta Bhaumik was killed in Tripura on Tuesday. Sudip Datta Bhaumik was allegedly shot dead by a jawan of the second Tripura State Rifles at RK Nagar that is at a distance of about 20 kilometers from Agartala. Sudip Datta Bhaumik was a senior journalist in the Bengali newspaper Syandan Patrika.

According to sources, Subal Dey the editor of the bengali newspaper Syandan Patrika said that Sudip Datta Bhaumik went to meet the Commandant of the second Tripura State Rifles at RK Nagar after taking an appointment. Sudip Datta Bhaumik had a fight with a PSO of the Commandant outside the office of Commandant.

In the fight, the PSO shot Sudip Datta Bhaumik and he died on the spot. The body of the journalist was afterwards brought to Agartala.

Subal Dey further mentioned that police have arrested the PSO, a constable of the Tripura State Rifles.

Previously, a journalist Shantanu Bhaumik who was working with a locla TV news channel Din-Raat was killed in Agartala where he went to cover an incident of clash between CPI(M) and IPFT supporters on September 20.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Lenin’s Statue pulled down allegedly by BJP workers in Tripura
EC announces Assembly election dates for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland
Election Commission to announce dates for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland polls today
Ajit Doval’s presence in BJP election strategy meeting: CPM asks Election Commission to intervene
‘Bus to Pakistan’ full? Now, Assam’s BJP Minister threatens to send Tripura CM Manik Sarkar to Bangladesh
Journalist Santanu Bhowmik killed in Tripura, Internet services suspended
Top