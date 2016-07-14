A hitwoman for one of Mexico’s most notorious cartels has made a stunning confession from her California jail cell: she claims to have had intercourse with beheaded corpses and drank their blood.

Mexican media reports that 28-year-old Juana – also known as ‘La Peque’ (the little one) – of the ruthless Zetas cartel made the admission from a Baja, California prison.

Juana said: ‘Ever since I was a little girl I was a rebel, and then became a drug addict and an alcoholic.’

Juana was born in Hidalgo, near Mexico City. She became pregnant at 15 by a man 20 years her senior.

To support herself and her child, she worked as a prostitute – until delving into the dangerous cartel world.

Juana said she got her start as a ‘halconeo’ – a lookout for police and army patrols, according to Central European news.

Her job entailed standing at a lookout point for eight hours at a time. If she failed, Juana said she was tied up and fed a single taco per day.

During her time working for the cartel she bore witness to a host of gruesome moments, including a man’s head being smashed open with a mace.

‘I remember feeling sad and thinking I did not want to end up like that,’ said Juana.

Her aversion to blood did not last long, however.

Local news site Denuncias claims Juana began to ‘feel excited by it, rubbing myself in it and bathing in it after killing a victim.’

‘I even drank it when it was still warm,’ she alleged.

Denuncias said Juana ‘insinuated’ at having ‘had sex with the cadavers of those decapitated, using the severed heads as well as the rest of their bodies to pleasure herself’.

‘La Peque’ is still awaiting sentencing in California.