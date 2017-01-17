Actor Jude Law’s daughter Iris Law gets first modeling gig with Burberry

January 17, 2017 | By :
Actor Jude Law's daughter Iris Law gets first modeling gig with Burberry

WashingtonD.C ., Jan.17 : Iris Law, 16-year-old daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, recently landed a platform as the new face of Burberry Beauty.
Following in the footsteps of British models like Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Law will front Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet ads in her first-ever campaign, reports E! Online.
In a press release, Law said, “Burberry is such an iconic brand and it’s an honour to be part of the Burberry family and to be starring in a global campaign for them.”
Law, who joins the ranks of Kaia Gerber, Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham and Lily-Rose Depp, has Kate Moss as her favourite model.
She is the second child of the ‘Alfie’ star and Frost, who were married between 1997 and 2003, and have three children together.(ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Syrian opposition activist and her journalist daughter have been found dead in Turkey
Mother allegedly throws her daughter down twice to the ground from terrace in 4th storey building in Bengaluru ,killing her
IAS officer of BJP leaders’s son-stalked survivor in Haryana , “proud” of his daughter despite being slut shamed
Father speaks out about the death of his daughter after a car accident that was live-streamed in California
Sum of $2 million was sent to the 10-year-old daughter of a FIFA official prior to Qatar hosting of the 2022 World Cup
  Indrani Mukerjea, jailed on charges of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora,, accused by jail of instigating a riot inside Byculla prison
Top