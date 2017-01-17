Actor Jude Law’s daughter Iris Law gets first modeling gig with Burberry

WashingtonD.C ., Jan.17 : Iris Law, 16-year-old daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, recently landed a platform as the new face of Burberry Beauty.

Following in the footsteps of British models like Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Law will front Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet ads in her first-ever campaign, reports E! Online.

In a press release, Law said, “Burberry is such an iconic brand and it’s an honour to be part of the Burberry family and to be starring in a global campaign for them.”

Law, who joins the ranks of Kaia Gerber, Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham and Lily-Rose Depp, has Kate Moss as her favourite model.

She is the second child of the ‘Alfie’ star and Frost, who were married between 1997 and 2003, and have three children together.(ANI)