Judge who asked rape victim ‘why she didn’t keep her legs closed’ says he shouldn’t be sacked

Canada, Sep 08: Accused of outraging the modesty of a woman, a Canadian judge who had asked an alleged rape victim ‘if she tried keeping her knees together when the attacker was raping her’, has said that he should not be sacked from his post.

According to an Independent report, Justice Robin Camp is currently under trial for his insensitive remarks during a rape case hearing. He is currently facing a public hearing before the Canadian Judicial Council for asking inappropriate questions to a 19-year-old girl who was raped over a sink at a party in 2014.

While Camp was being produced before the council, the victim who was also present for the hearing, said that Camp’s remarks made her feel that she was some kind of slut.

During the initial trial of the case, Camp had asked the girl, “Why couldn’t you just keep your knees together?”. He also further asked her, “Why didn’t you just sink your bottom down into the basin so he couldn’t penetrate you?”

In response to his remarks on the rape victim, several legal experts from the University of Calgary had claimed that his remarks showed a clear prejudice towards disbelieving the victim.

He has also been accused of repeatedly referring to the victim as ‘the accused’ and has been currently suspended from hearing cases. The panel at the council will now decide if Camp should be allowed to remain on bench of the Federal Court judges.