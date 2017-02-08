Judge in Idaho convicts 19-year-old convicted rapist not to have sex before marriage

Twin Falls, Idaho: Idaho judge has ordered a 19-year-old convicted rapist not to have sex with anyone before he marries.

Judge’s order came after Cody Duane Scott Herrera pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Judge Randy Stoker sentenced Herrera of Twin Falls to five to 15 years in prison, but he suspended the sentence for a one-year rider program.

If the unmarried Herrera completes the program, he’ll be released on probation, which requires celibacy unless he weds. Herrera received the sentence in 5th District Court.

While delivering the order, District Judge Randy Stoker said, “I have never seen that level of sexual activity by a 19-year-old.”

The victim’s mother termed Herrera was a predator.

“It was his intent from the beginning to take what he wanted from my 14-year-old child — her virginity,” the victim’s mother told the court.