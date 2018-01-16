Judge Loya death case: SC adjourns hearing, asks to handover documents to petitioners

New Delhi: In a major development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on two petitions seeking independent probe into the death of CBI Special Judge BH Loya.

The court has not given any specific date for the next hearing in the case.

Hearing the case today, the top court directed to give documents submitted by Maharashtra government in a sealed cover to petitioners. “It is a matter where they (petitioners) should know everything,” said the SC.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who appeared for Maharashtra, had placed the documents relating to Loya’s death in a sealed envelope before the court.

Justice Loya death case: Maharashtra Govt handed over documents in a sealed cover to Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Harish Salve appeared for Maharashtra Govt — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

The petitions were filed in the top court last Thursday and CJI allocated the cases to Justices Arun Mishra and Mohan M Shantanagoudar.

The hearing, which was scheduled for Monday, was deferred due to the absence of Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar,.

The top court had asked the Maharashtra government earlier in the month to submit the postmortem report of the CBI judge, who had died under mysterious circumstances, asserting that the “matter was very serious.”

Maharashtra-based journalist B R Lone had filed an independent plea seeking a fair probe into the mysterious death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which various police officers and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah were named as parties.