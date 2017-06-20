Judge Sher Rahman killed, three civilians wounded in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad explosion

Kabul/Afghanistan, June 20: A judge was killed and three other civilians wounded in an explosion in Nangarhar’s provincial capital city of Jalalabad.

The provincial government in a statement said the explosion after a magnetic bomb planted in the vehicle of a judge went off, reports the Khaama Press.

The statement added that the judge serving on the preliminary court of the anti-corruption Sher Rahman was killed in the explosion and three others, including two of his brothers, were wounded.

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Meanwhile, last night eight Afghan guards working at the largest American base in Afghanistan were killed in an attack.

The guards were ambushed near Bagram base north of Kabul as they were driving home in convoy late Monday. (ANI)