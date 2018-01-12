Judges Mutiny: Opposition parties see “danger” in revolt, wants issues to be corrected

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Congress today said democracy was in “danger”, while the CPI(M) called for a thorough probe after four top Supreme Court judges came out in the open to claim the situation in the apex court was “not in order”.

“We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court. #DemocracyInDanger,” the Congress’ official Twitter handle said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said a thorough investigation was required to understand how the independence and integrity of the judiciary were getting “affected”, after the judges said many “less than desirable” things had taken place in the apex court.

He said it was necessary for the three wings of democracy to ensure that whatever issues had been raised were corrected.

“This merits a thorough, proper investigation and understanding of how independence and integrity of the judiciary is being interfered or is being affected, which is impermissible in a secular democratic republic,” Yechury said.

“It is necessary for all three wings of our democracy– the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary–to ensure that whatever has been raised is corrected,” he added.

Speaking to news reporters, former Union law minister and Congress leader Ashwani Kumar said it was a “sad day” in the history of India that judges were “compelled” to bring in the public domain the happenings in the top court.

He also called for a collective resolve to address the issues flagged by the judges “instead of finding fault with what they have said”.

“The expressed and implicit anguish in the exceptional and extraordinary step taken by the judges has a message in itself.

A time has come for the nation to debate the larger issues that squarely arise from the communication released by the judges to the press.

“… I hope that the honorable CJI and all those concerned will take urgent remedial measures,” the Congress leader said.

Former Rajya Sabha member Sharad Yadav called it a “dark day” for democracy, saying for the first time sitting SC judges had to speak before the media to highlight complaints.

“It is a dark day for democracy that even the judges are working under pressure and without independence,” he said.

Judiciary is one of the most important pillars of democracy, he said, claiming that not only this but other pillars are also in danger.

Four senior judges of the Supreme Court today virtually revolted against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, listing a string of problems that they said were afflicting the country’s highest court, and warned those could destroy Indian democracy.