Judges Revolt: Yechury, says issue needs to be resolved at earliest

New Delhi, Jan 13: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said that the entire nation has their faith in the Supreme Court and so, its credibility needs to be restored.

“This is a very serious matter. This got a very grave reflection on the functioning of our democracy and also the character of our republic. If there is any problem then that needs to be resolved at the earliest. This responsibility lies not only with the judiciary but with the three organs of our democracy – the executive, the legislature and the judiciary. The credibility of the highest court of our country in which people has immense faith needs to be restored”, Yechury told ANI.

Yesterday, Justices Madan B. Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Jasti Chelameswar, while addressing the media, appealed to the nation to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive.

Speaking on behalf of the four judges, Justice Chelameswar lamented over the corrosion and compromise taking place within the institution of the judiciary and especially within the portals of the Supreme Court.

The judges said that they have discharged a debt to the nation by issuing an appeal to the nation to save the institution.

They had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, expressing their concerns.

They also raised an issue over Judge B.H. Loya’s death. The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge’s postmortem report from the Maharashtra government asserting that the “matter is very serious.”

The country’s top court has posted the next hearing on the issue for Monday, 15 January. (ANI)