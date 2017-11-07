Juli Briskman,a cyclist lost her job after showing middle finger to President Donald Trump’s motorcade

Washington,November 7 : Flipping middle finger at President Trump motorcade made Juli Briskman 50, resulted loses her job. She later posted the picture on social media and it became viral. The organisation at which she was working found it inappropriate and terminated her from service for posting obscene content on the social media.

According to reports says that waving middle finger to President Donald Trump while motorcade passes her while Juli Briskman was cycling on a road near his golf club. she also stated that when he passing by and my blood started to boil. “I’m thinking, he’s at the damn golf course again.”

Brendan Smialowski, AFP White House photographer captured The photograph while riding in Trump’s convoy. the photograph gone viral and it has now cost the single mom her job.

The photo only showes Briskman from the back, unidentifiable, her left arm out and middle finger up.

Reports says that the incident happen when the president had gone to his Trump National Golf Club on the banks of the Potomac River, about 25 miles northwest of the White House. while Juli Briskman lives nearby and was out for a Saturday bike ride when the convoy of black SUVs drove past.

Brendan Smialowski stated that he always keeps his camera ready to shoot.”You never know what you might see. You never know what might happen,” he said. Gestures from bystanders, thumbs up or middle fingers are always common.

He also stated that Briskman seemed to know exactly who was inside those vehicles.”after the first time the convoy passed her, she caught up again when it stopped at a red light.

The photographer also clears the particular uniqueness in Briskman is once the motorcade passed her, she managed to catch back up and share her feelings again

Meanwhile regarding to this incident Juli Briskman proudly posted it as her profile picture on her Facebook and Twitter pages. the picture gone viral all over the internet and television.

But the incident doesnt please Briskman’s bosses at Akima LLC, a builder that does work for the US government and military. after the incident the company later they told Briskman, she was fired.

“Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.'”

Briskman and Akima could not be contacted early Monday for comment.