Julia Roberts to play mother in ‘Wonder’

Los Angeles, May 6: Actress Julia Roberts has signed on to play the role of a mother in upcoming film Wonder, an adaptation of R.J. Palacio’s novel of the same name.

Jacob Tremblay, who had a breakout performance as the young star of “Room” opposite Brie Larson, will star in the film as Auggie Pullman, a young boy who was born with a facial deformity. For the first time, Auggie is going to a mainstream school, starting the fifth grade at Beecher Prep.

Roberts will play the boy’s mother, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The film will be directed by Stephen Chbosky.

The novel was released in February 2012 via Knopf Books for Young Readers and two million copies have been sold since its publication.