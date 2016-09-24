Julia Roberts will next be seen as Kelli Peters in the upcoming film “Framed”

Los Angeles, Sep 24 : Actress Julia Roberts will next be seen as Kelli Peters in the upcoming film “Framed”.

The film is based on Sam Rule and Peters’s book “‘I’ll Get You!’ Drugs, Lies, and the Terrorizing of a PTA Mom”, reports variety.com.

Peters was the subject of a recent six-part series by Los Angeles Times writer Christopher Goffard.

Her life was nearly destroyed after being framed for drug possession by the parents of another child at her daughter’s elementary school in Irvine, California.

The parents — Jill and Kent Easter — planted drugs including marijuana and pills — in Peters’s car as part of a campaign to have her ousted as PTA president and her reputation destroyed.

Criminal charges were brought against the Easter couple. Before planting the drugs, they had harassed and even filed a civil suit against Peters.

