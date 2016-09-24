Just Enjoy the game: MS Dhoni’s advice to his onscreen captain

Mumbai, Sep 24 : Ashrut Jain will be seen playing MS Dhoni’s school captain in the upcoming biopic on his life and the cricketer’s advise to the actor was to just enjoy the game.

“MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role while Ashrut plays Shabbir Hussain, who was the school captain of Dhoni.

To get into his character, Ashrut met Dhoni and also Hussain, who had made the cricketer open an innings for the first time following which the duo broke many records.

“I met our captain ‘Mahi’ on the sets of the film where he told us to ‘enjoy the game’… I also met his coach KR Banerjee, who helped me enhance my foot work and told me lots of stories about Dhoni and his initial days. I signed the film as an actor and came out as a cricketer,” Ashrut told PTI.

With the Dhoni biopic, the actor came in touch with cricket again. He used to be the opening batsman for Under 16, Madhya Pradesh before an on-field injury put him out of the game for a long time.

Ashrut, who was last seen in the recently released “Sunshine Music Tours and Travels” auditioned for “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” by doing a net practise session in front of director Neeraj Pandey, and played a soccer game which his team eventually won.

“In our country, two professions are highly cherished, being a cricketer and being an actor. This film is a perfect combination of both of them… Its beyond dream come true (to be a part of the movie).”

He is all praise for his co-star Sushant and feels the actor will take home all the awards this year.

“Sushant is very disciplined..he picks up thing really easily. I learnt a lot from him and at times if I am facing his back I used to get confused if its Sushant or Dhoni.

“He got really deep into the skin of character. I have suggested him to get a huge glass showcase done at his place as he will collect all the trophies this year.”

The actor will be seen in director Shailendra Singh’s next which goes on floor by the end of this year.