Just Four Days…ADHM enters 100cr-club

November 1, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Nov 01: Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ has made it to the 100-cr club in merely four days of its release.

The two highly anticipated films of the year, ‘ADHM’ and ‘Shivaay’, have been involved in a much publicized clash thereby making this achievement as a milestone.

The film had a bumper earning on Monday taking the total domestic collection to 53.35 crore nett and 76.21 crore gross, reports Fox Star Studios.

Internationally, the romantic-drama continues its strong show with 6.55 million dollars in just four days.

The total worldwide business of the multi-starrer film is a whopping 121.21 crore.

‘ADHM’ is the sixth highest worldwide grosser for the opening weekend in 2016.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli joins Rs 100 Cr club with Puma deal
Felt weak, vulnerable and victimised on ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ row, says film maker Karan Johar
Box Office: ‘Khaidi No 150’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark in opening weekend
Dangal in Rs 100 cr club; claims biggest single-day earning
Malayalam movie ‘Pulimurugan’ enters 100 Crore Club
Is ‘Takadum’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ Similar ? Homi Adajania says not
Top