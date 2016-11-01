Just Four Days…ADHM enters 100cr-club

Mumbai, Nov 01: Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ has made it to the 100-cr club in merely four days of its release.

The two highly anticipated films of the year, ‘ADHM’ and ‘Shivaay’, have been involved in a much publicized clash thereby making this achievement as a milestone.

The film had a bumper earning on Monday taking the total domestic collection to 53.35 crore nett and 76.21 crore gross, reports Fox Star Studios.

Internationally, the romantic-drama continues its strong show with 6.55 million dollars in just four days.

The total worldwide business of the multi-starrer film is a whopping 121.21 crore.

‘ADHM’ is the sixth highest worldwide grosser for the opening weekend in 2016.