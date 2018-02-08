Just in time for Valentine’s Day, #WhyImSingle is trending
At a time when the Valentine’s Day is around the corner, Twitter has taken up a new hashtag, #WhyImSingle. Though the sad reality, people have managed to light up the reason behind the forever single tag hilariously.
#WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/5wlZylNgfh
— Tabetha Wallace (@TabethaWatching) February 8, 2018
#whyimsingle He said “fix your attitude or leave and…. pic.twitter.com/fRPOwwnnDE
— Moe👑 (@MahoganyANT) February 8, 2018
Me just thinking about trying to talk to the guy or girl I like… #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/62kyAQF2CL
— Carly Williams (@Carlyw_333) February 8, 2018
No man deserves me #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/he1LliAZ74
— YoshiLove (@yolsilis) February 8, 2018
I dont like to share my food. #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/tcTXEcwwAI
— Andrew Martinez (@AJamesMartini) February 8, 2018
#WhyImSingle — I'm not! pic.twitter.com/lxDyKujhqd
— Osman Noor (@OzzyForMayor) February 8, 2018
#whyimsingle
me: hmm it would be nice to have a boyfriend
*man speaks to me*
me: pic.twitter.com/mUOM1pMUSn
— lucy valentine (@LucyXIV) February 8, 2018
Because “my future husband is lost and refuses to ask for directions.” — @lisadharper #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/pdcZ4vB27c
— Mandisa (@mandisaofficial) February 8, 2018
Me: I want a bf.
Guy: Hey are you free this weekend?
Me, in bed by 8 PM with a book:
I’m SO busy!#WhyImSingle
— Rachel Crowder (@RachelKayTutor) February 8, 2018