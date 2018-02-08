Just in time for Valentine’s Day, #WhyImSingle is trending

At a time when the Valentine’s Day is around the corner, Twitter has taken up a new hashtag, #WhyImSingle. Though the sad reality, people have managed to light up the reason behind the forever single tag hilariously.

Me just thinking about trying to talk to the guy or girl I like… #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/62kyAQF2CL — Carly Williams (@Carlyw_333) February 8, 2018

I dont like to share my food. #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/tcTXEcwwAI — Andrew Martinez (@AJamesMartini) February 8, 2018

#whyimsingle

me: hmm it would be nice to have a boyfriend

*man speaks to me*

me: pic.twitter.com/mUOM1pMUSn — lucy valentine (@LucyXIV) February 8, 2018

Because “my future husband is lost and refuses to ask for directions.” — @lisadharper #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/pdcZ4vB27c — Mandisa (@mandisaofficial) February 8, 2018