Justice C S Karnan plays hide and seek with cops from three states
KOLKATA/CHENNAI,May11: A day after the Supreme Court ordered the arrest of Calcutta high court judge, Justice C S Karnan, police teams from Bengal and Tamil Nadu were unable to locate him on Wednesday. The judge had left Kolkata for Chennai just a few hours before the apex court order.
A five-member Bengal police team led by DGP (home guard) Raj Kanojia reached Chennai early on Wednesday and met Chennai police commissioner Karan Singha seeking logistic support to track Justice Karnan. A joint team of cops searched several premises but failed to trace the judge.
Justice Karnan’s lawyer, Peter Ramesh Kumar told TOI that a team of around 50 policemen had met him around noon seeking information on the judge. He claimed the judge had moved to a temple in Kalahasti near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, but the police team that went to Kalahasthi returned empty-handed. There were also rumours that he was in Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu, but it, too, proved to be a wrong lead. The police are trying to contact the government driver who is at the wheels of the judge’s car.