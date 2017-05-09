Justice C S Karnan ‘sentences’ CJI and seven other judges to 5 years in jail
KOLKATA,May9: Calcutta high court’s Justice C S Karnan “sentenced” the Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and seven Supreme Court judges to five years’ imprisonment on Monday after he “found them guilty” under the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act, 1989, and the amended Act of 2015.
The order comes amid a tussle between the Supreme Court and Karnan over contempt proceedings against the latter, which are being carried out by seven of the judges.
Contempt proceedings were initiated by the CJI-led bench against Karnan after he continuously levelled corruption allegations against the Madras high court chief justice and other judges.
Karnan, who is set to retire in June, was stripped of his judicial and administrative powers by the SC on February 8. Issuing his order on Monday, Karnan also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the eight judges. The fine is payable within one week to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, a constitutional body, in New Delhi.
Justice Karnan also directed the Delhi police commissioner to execute the order, and barred the Supreme Court judges from either holding office or deal in any case on the file of the Supreme Court.
The order comes after Justice Karnan, a Dalit, directed the seven SC judges to pay him a compensation of Rs 14 crore.