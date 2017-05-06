Justice finally prevailed: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Nirbhaya case verdict.

New Delhi, May 6: The whole nation applauded Supreme Court’s verdict in Nirbhaya’s gang rape case and just like everyone, Priyanka Chopra is also happy with the verdict.

The 34-year-old-actress took to Twitter and expressed how she felt about the decision, with a note.

The ‘Baywatch’ star wrote, “Yes, it has taken five long years, but today justice finally prevailed. The flame of this verdict should singe not just the dastardly four (of the other two, one is dead and one accused is a juvenile) but such perpetrators in India as well. The brutal, barbaric and demoniacal conduct of the convicts shook the conscience of humanity and they don’t deserve leniency, said Supreme Court while reading out the death sentence to the four accused in the Nirbhaya rape-cum-murder case.”

“I’m so proud of the justice system for hearing her voice.. in her dying declaration she appealed that her perpetrators not be spared. Justice – that was what the entire country demanded five years ago and never let the nation forget. Each voice that joined the battle was strident and clear – the six must be punished. Finally, they will pay. The brutality of such crimes is something I refuse to accept!!,” she added.

In the note, PeeCee continued, “Unfortunately, the past can never be undone. So, we move on and make a promise to ourselves. That when an entire country is unified in wanting something, the action is taken. This awakening, this unified voice to stop such brutal and demonical crimes, as our supreme court said, is what we must never let go onto mute mode,” she wrote and concluded, “You will never be forgotten, Nirbhaya.”

Earlier, the apex court upheld the High Court’s order of death sentence of the four convicts involved in the December 16, 2012, gang rape case. The convicts – Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh– had challenged the Delhi High Court order which had sentenced them to the gallows. Earlier, the trial court had also sentenced all the four convicts to the death penalty. On December 16, 2012, six people gang raped a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus. The woman succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012. (ANI)