Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar swears in as new CJI

January 4, 2017 | By :
Justice Khehar swears in as new CJI

New Delhi, Jan. 4: Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar on Wednesday assumed the office of Chief Justice of India (CJI) as the tenure of Justice T. S. Thakur ended yesterday.
On December 19, President Pranab Mukherjee had cleared the name of Justice Khehar.
64- year old Justice Khehar, who was sworn in by President Mukherjee, will be the 44th Chief Justice of India and will hold the post of seven months.
The Supreme Court yesterday once again dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Justice Khehar as the next CJI, saying, it is in the public interest that the ‘curtain should be brought down’.
The apex court had dismissed two similar pleas filed in the past fortnight, challenging the appointment of Justice Khehar.
On December 30, the apex court had dismissed a plea. filed by a group of lawyers, challenging the elevation of Justice Khehar as the next CJI, saying there was “no question” of him being considered ineligible for the post.(ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Justice prevails as World Bank favour India over construction of Hydroelectric power plants under Indus Waters Treaty
Triple talaq
AIMPLB’s u-turn on Triple Talaq victory for Muslim women: BJP
Supreme Court refused to list and hear Justice C S Karnan’s petition seeking recall of its order convicting him to a six-month jail term for contempt
Justice C S Karnan plays hide and seek with cops from three states
Liquor ban within 500 metres: SC likely to pass order in July
SC issues notice over ban on female genital mutilation in Bohra Community
Top