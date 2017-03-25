Justice Jasti Chelmeshwar headed to Chief Justice Of India?

New Delhi, March 25: If the murmurs in the Supreme Court’s corridors is to be believed, Justice Jasti Chelmeshwar may be raised as Chief Justice of India by early next year.

Justice Jasti Chelmeshwar was formerly the Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala and Gauhati High Court.

Justice Jasti Chelmeshwar was made a Supreme Court judge in 2011 after an unexplained delay in his service. This denied him the chance to be chief justice of India on early. He has delivered several landmark judgments while in the top court.

There is speculation that Justice Dipak Misra will be India’s next representative at the International Court of Justice at The Hague when Justice Dalveer Bhandari’s term at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) expires on February 5, 2018.

As it stands currently, Justice Dipak Misra will succeed Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar as Chief Justice of India on August 28, 2017 when the Chief Justice of India retires.

Justice Dipak Misra would serve on the Supreme Court until October 2, 2018.

Justice Chelameshwar, who retires on June 22, 2018, has been a dissenting voice on the collegium system of appointing judges and reportedly did not attend collegium meetings convened by Chief Justice Khehar or his predecessor, Chief Justice T S Thakur.

According to the Indian Express newspaper, the collegium of judges headed by Chief Justice Khehar recently rejected the Central government’s desire that it retain the power to reject any judge the collegium recommends on the ground of ‘national security.