Justice Karnan of Calcutta high court earns distinction of being the first judge of a high court to retire while absconding
CHENNAI,June12: Today, Justice C S Karnan of the Calcutta high court will earn another dubious distinction of being the first judge of a high court to retire while absconding.
Born on June 12, 1955, the judge is facing arrest and has been absconding since May 9 when a seven judge bench of the Supreme Court passed an unprecedented arrest order against a constitutional court judge.
Though he arrived in Chennai early on May 9 and was seen chatting with his visitors and journalists at the state guest house till a couple of hours after the apex court’s arrest order, he went underground soon after, without the knowledge of his personal security and protocol officials.
In order to execute the Supreme Court directive, a team of the West Bengal police led by a director-general of police-rank officer has been camping in Chennai since May 10, but in vain.
The team took Tamil Nadu police help to visit various places, including Kalahasti in Andhra Pradesh, but they could not locate the judge. As on date, the apex court’s order of arrest of Justice Karnan, therefore, remains unexecuted.
He became a judge in March 2009, and Monday will be the last day of his office as a judge.
He was the first to face the Supreme Court wrath and earn an order directing him to undergo psychiatric analysis for mental stability. He is, of course, first to be ordered arrested while holding the constitutional office of a high court judge.