‘Justice League’ : Check out first look of Amber Heard as Mera

Los Angeles, Oct 13: Justice League distributor Warner Bros. Pictures recently released the first look of Amber Heard as Mera, Aquaman’s wife and queen. This is to mark the production’s relocation to the cold shores of Iceland after the filming wrapped in the UK last week, reports the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old actress is pictured standing on rocks at the water’s edge in a tight-fitting sea-green suit and pointed headdress with her long auburn hair flowing loose.In the picture, the star looks distinctly chilly as she paints a brooding picture of the DC Comics character.

Her part in this film is expected to be small. However, she will reportedly play a much bigger role in the standalone Aquaman movie slated for 2018 release.

Based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name, Justice League stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, one of superheroes who join forces with Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to prevent a catastrophe befalling the planet. The Zack Snyder-directed flick is slated for a November 2017 release.