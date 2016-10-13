‘Justice League’ : Check out first look of Amber Heard as Mera

October 13, 2016 | By :

Los Angeles, Oct 13: Justice League distributor Warner Bros. Pictures recently released the first look of Amber Heard as Mera, Aquaman’s wife and queen. This is to mark the production’s relocation to the cold shores of Iceland after the filming wrapped in the UK last week, reports the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old actress is pictured standing on rocks at the water’s edge in a tight-fitting sea-green suit and pointed headdress with her long auburn hair flowing loose.In the picture, the star looks distinctly chilly as she paints a brooding picture of the DC Comics character.

Her part in this film is expected to be small. However, she will reportedly play a much bigger role in the standalone Aquaman movie slated for 2018 release.

Based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name, Justice League stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, one of superheroes who join forces with Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to prevent a catastrophe befalling the planet. The Zack Snyder-directed flick is slated for a November 2017 release.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Actress Amber Heard thrilled to go public with Elon Musk
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finalise divorce
Johnny Depp didnt pay divorce settlement, says Amber Heard
Amber Heard labelled victim in essay of Porter magazine
Hollywood actress Amber Heard pays $350,000 to ACLU and Children’s hospital
Amber Heard accuses estranged husband Johnny Depp of using donation to charity for tax deduction
Top