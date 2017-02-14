Justice Prevailed, Tamil Nadu Saved: O Panneerselvam

Chennai, Feb 14: After the verdict against Sasikala, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam used his twitter handle to express the first reaction.

In His twitter account Panneerselvam wrote ‘Justice prevails. #TNSaved’.

Earlier today, AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala has been convicted by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case.

The disproportionate assets case dates back to 1996. J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her two relatives, Ilavarasi and Sudhagaran, had been convicted in the case that alleged that the former chief minister owned assets far exceeding her known sources of income. After they were acquitted in 2015, an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court. J Jayalalithaa has been abated in the case since she is more.

Remains to be seen whether the MLAs who were with her will now move to the OPS camp.

Sasikala’s journey ends in jail, for now.