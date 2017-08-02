Justice prevails as World Bank favour India over construction of Hydroelectric power plants under Indus Waters Treaty

New Delhi, August 2: It has been more than 5 decades that India is grateful to World Bank for their inevitable part played in signing the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in 1960 after nine years of negotiations. Again World Bank has favoured India by granting permission to construct Hydroelectric power plants (Kishanganga 330 megawatts and Ratle 850 megawatts) under Indus Waters Treaty.

Indus Waters Treaty: It divides the flow of six rivers between India and Pakistan. According to the protocol, India controls Beas, Ravi and Sutlej while Pakistan holds reign over Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.

Pakistan opposes the new decision as they claim that it deviates from the agreement made between India and Pakistan during Indus Waters Treaty. On the other hand, India sticks to their statement that the construction of hydroelectric power plants on the tributaries of Jhelum and Chenab rivers will be carried out under the restrictions mentioned in Indus Waters Treaty.

With the disputes arising between India and Pakistan, Islamabad asked the World Bank to set up a Court of Arbitration (Inter governmental organisation located in Netherlands). In contrary, New Delhi is seeking for a neutral expert. In December 2016, World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim announced that the World Bank would think twice before leaping into further steps concerning the request of two parties.