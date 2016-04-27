Justify Prez rule in Uttarakhand, SC tells Centre

New Delhi, Apr. 27: Asking the Centre to justify the imposition of President’s rule in Uttarakhand, the Supreme Court on Wednesday posed seven questions to the government.

Hearing the Centre’s plea against the Uttarakhand High Court order, the apex court sought to know whether the Governor could have sent a message in the present manner under Article175 (2) to conduct a floor test and if delay in the floor test can be a ground for the proclamation of President’s rule in the state.

The apex court also sought to know whether disqualification of MLAs by the Uttarakhand Speaker is a relevant issue for the purpose of imposing President’s rule under Article 356 and proceedings in the Uttarakhand assembly can be taken note of by the President for imposing his rule.

The apex court further asked the Centre as to what is the stage of Appropriation Bill and when President’s rule comes into the picture with regards to the Appropriation Bill.

“Conventionally if a money bill is failed, the government goes, but who is to say money bill hasn’t been passed if Speaker doesn’t say so? Whether the Governor can ask the Speaker for division of votes as both are constitutional authorities,” the apex court sought to know.

The Uttarakhand High Court had earlier this month set aside President’s rule in the state while restoring deposed chief minister Harish Rawat.

The High Court had fixed April 28 for the floor test of the Rawat Government.