Justin Beiber’s Sorry video most popular this year

London, Dec 10: Pop sensation Justin Biebers “Sorry” video was the most popular promo on Vevo this year, racking up 1.8 billion views worldwide.

Biebers single was released in late 2015 and his fans flocked to the video streaming site throughout 2016 to view the clip over and over again.

“Sorry” garnered 600 million more hits on Vevo than Adeles “Hello”, another release from last year, which was a distant second in the 2016 end-of-year poll with 1.26 billion views.

Fifth Harmony landed in third place with “Work From Home”, ahead of Calvin Harris and Rihannas “This Is What You Came For.”

Bieber made two more appearances in the Vevo top 10 – “What Do You Mean?” and “Love Yourself” came in at numbers five and six, respectively.

Drakes “Hotline Bling”, Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars 2014 smash “Uptown Funk”, Rihannas “Work”, and the “Closer” lyric video by The Chainsmokers round out the top 10.